Manchester United scored a last-gasp goal thanks to Marcus Rashford to go second in the Premier League table in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

United are now behind leaders Liverpool by two points and ahead of Everton and Leicester City. Wolves sit at 12th place.

Both sides looked vulnerable at times during the first half, with United denied a goal when Rui Patricio made an excellent save on Bruno Fernandes' close-range shot. Romain Saiss saw two good looks, striking the crossbar first and then forcing David De Gea into action on the latter.

Edinson Cavani looked to have finally broken the stalemate in the 70th minute after his shot seemingly ricocheted off the arm of Conor Coady and into the net. However, Cavani was ruled offside and VAR ruled there was no penalty for Coady's deflection.

But it was Rashford who turned into the hero in stoppage time after a run into the top end of the space from an excellent pass from Fernandes, getting a shot off the deflection from Saiss.

"It's the deciding goal. Probably not the most beautiful but we will take what we can get and take the three points and move on," Rashford said after the match. "Today was tough but we expected a tough game but managed to get over the line."