Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since November with an impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka eased pressure off Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as they moved six points clear of the bottom three.

It was Arsenal's first win at home in the league since October and the first time they have scored three goals in the league since the opening day victory at Fulham

Tammy Abraham scored late on for Chelsea but they missed out on the chance to move up to second in the table and remain sixth, one point off the top four places.

Prior to kick off, Arsenal announced that Gabriel will miss their next three games because he is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Arsenal added that defender David Luiz and winger Willian had both tested negative but were unwell to play.

Arsenal started brightly but it was Chelsea who came closest to opening the scoring after 13 minutes when Mason Mount's free kick clipped the post.

The hosts were awarded a penalty just after the half an hour mark when Reece James brought down Kieran Tierney and Lacazette converted the spot kick.

Xhaka doubled their lead just before the break with a fantastic free kick that flew into the top corner.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Saka scored Arsenal's third goal with an effort which looped over Edouard Mendy.

Arsenal could have scored a fourth moments later but Gabriel Martinelli's strike was saved while Joe Willock blasted over from close range.

Mohamed Elneny struck the bar before Abraham grabbed a consolation goal late on for the visitors.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty of their own in stoppage time but Bernd Leno saved from Jorginho as Arsenal escaped a nervous finish.