          2020-21 English Premier League
          Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
          1
          FT
          1
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          • Romain Saïss (86')
          • Tanguy Ndombele (1')

          Tottenham score early, concede late in draw to Wolves

          4:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tottenham Hotspur scored after just 57 seconds against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday but Jose Mourinho's men paid for a defensive display during the rest of the game as the hosts rescued a point with a deserved late equaliser.

          French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele received the ball well outside the box to fire a sumptuous low shot past Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio for Spurs' dream start.

          After an even first half, Spurs dug in for the second period, seeking to demonstrate their new defensive steel under Mourinho as they repelled marauding runs from Adama Traore and trickery by Fabio Silva in the penalty area.

          But Wolves were rewarded for their relentless attacking when defender Romain Saiss met a corner ahead of Harry Kane and headed the ball in for 1-1.

          Spurs, who topped the league earlier in December, have now taken just two points from their last four games and are fifth in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool

          Wolves, who were watched by their injured Mexican striker Raul Jimenez at Molineux stadium, are 11th on 21 points.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 15 +17 32
          2 Everton 15 +7 29
          3 Leicester City 15 +9 28
          4 Manchester United 14 +7 27
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 +11 26
          6 Manchester City 14 +9 26
          7 Aston Villa 13 +14 25
          8 Chelsea 15 +13 25
          9 Southampton 15 +6 25
          10 West Ham United 15 +2 22
          11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 -5 21
          12 Leeds United 15 -5 20
          13 Newcastle United 14 -7 18
          14 Crystal Palace 15 -9 18
          15 Arsenal 15 -4 17
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -6 13
          17 Burnley 14 -12 13
          18 Fulham 15 -10 11
          19 West Bromwich Albion 15 -19 8
          20 Sheffield United 15 -18 2