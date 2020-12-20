Manchester United hammered Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday in their first Premier League meeting since 2004 thanks to a stunning opening first half performance in which they scored four times.

Scott McTominay scored twice within the opening three minutes with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof adding the third and fourth. Daniel James scored the fifth before Fernandes converted his second of the evening after Anthony Martial won a penalty.

Liam Cooper managed to pull one back for Leeds at the end of the first-half and a moment of individual brilliance from Stuart Dallas secured them a second.

The two sides have an historic rivalry but haven't met since Leeds were relegated from the top flight.

The match marked the first time United have scored six goals since they beat Arsenal 8-2 in 2011 during Alex Ferguson's tenure.

United's dream start came on two minutes when Fernandes crossed the ball into McTominay in the box whose shot went straight into the bottom right corner.

He added another less than a minute later with Martial picking up his run into the box perfectly.

Scott McTominay celebrates his opening goal. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford put the ball in the net for Leeds on 19 minutes but replays showed he was well offside and the goal was disallowed.

Fernandes added to Leeds' woes one minute later when United caught them on the break. The ball was delivered to Martial in the area which Leeds cleared but only as far as Fernandes who hits it into the net from 10 yards out.

Lindelof added United's fourth with a close range shot on 37 minutes before Liam Cooper headed home from a corner five minutes later to pull one back for Leeds.

Leeds were caught on the counter attack again on 66 minutes with McTominay threading a long pass through to James who hit the ball through Meslier's legs.

Pascal Struijk conceded a penalty four minutes later which Fernandes struck into the left of Meslier's goal.

Dallas scored Leeds' second with a curling shot from the edge of the box on 73 minutes.