        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          0
          FT
          2
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          • Jamie Vardy (45'+4' PEN)
          • Toby Alderweireld (59' OG)

          Tottenham beaten by Leicester in top-of-table clash

          11:09 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Tottenham Hotspur dropped points on Sunday after conceding a penalty and an own goal to Leicester City in a 2-0 defeat.

          Jamie Vardy converted a penalty towards the end of the first-half while a Toby Alderweireld own goal early in the second gave Leicester the advantage.

          Leicester were awarded a penalty three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Serge Aurier barged into James Justin and brought him down. Vardy stepped up to take the spot kick and converted it down the middle.

          It looked like Leicester had scored their second of the afternoon two minutes into the second-half when James Maddison slotted the ball home.

          A VAR review, however, showed he was marginally offside and the goal was disallowed.

          There was no such uncertainty 12 minutes later when Marc Albrighton crossed a ball into the box which Vardy got a head to. His shot careened off the knee of Alderweireld and into the back of his own net.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 14 +17 31
          2 Leicester City 14 +9 27
          3 Everton 14 +6 26
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +11 25
          5 Southampton 14 +6 24
          6 Manchester City 13 +7 23
          7 Manchester United 12 +3 23
          8 Chelsea 13 +12 22
          9 West Ham United 13 +5 21
          10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
          11 Aston Villa 11 +8 19
          12 Newcastle United 13 -5 18
          13 Crystal Palace 14 -6 18
          14 Leeds United 13 -2 17
          15 Arsenal 14 -6 14
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -6 12
          17 Fulham 14 -10 10
          18 Burnley 12 -12 10
          19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
          20 Sheffield United 14 -17 2