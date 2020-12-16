        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          2
          FT
          1
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          • Mohamed Salah (26')
          • Roberto Firmino (90')
          • Son Heung-Min (33')

          Firmino's last-minute winner against Tottenham gives Liverpool title race advantage

          4:46 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Roberto Firmino headed a 90th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

          Jurgen Klopp's side dominated from the outset and took the lead in the 26th minute when Mohamed Salah's shot deflected off Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld and looped into the far corner.

          But Tottenham struck back seven minutes later, Giovani Lo Celso finding Son Heung-Min with a superb pass and the South Korean beat Alisson with a clever and composed finish.

          Despite the home side enjoying the vast majority of possession, Spurs had two great chances to go ahead with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post and Harry Kane heading wide from a great position.

          But the champions grabbed the points at the death with Firmino leaping to power home a header from Andy Robertson's corner.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 13 +10 28
          2 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +13 25
          3 Southampton 13 +7 24
          4 Leicester City 13 +7 24
          5 Everton 13 +5 23
          6 Chelsea 13 +12 22
          7 West Ham United 13 +5 21
          8 Manchester City 12 +6 20
          9 Manchester United 11 +2 20
          10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
          11 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
          12 Crystal Palace 13 +1 18
          13 Leeds United 13 -2 17
          14 Newcastle United 12 -5 17
          15 Arsenal 13 -5 14
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 13 -6 11
          17 Fulham 13 -10 9
          18 Burnley 11 -12 9
          19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
          20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1