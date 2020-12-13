Fulham produced a shock upset against Liverpool with a 1-1 draw in front of a live crowd at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool entered the game knowing three points would take them above Tottenham into first place. Meanwhile, Fulham knew a vital three points would help put distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Fulham came close to scoring in the 13th minute after Ivan Cavaleiro found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson, but the Brazil international denied the winger thanks to a save from close-range.

The home side got their goal in the 25th minute with an excellent finish by forward Bobby Decordova-Reid who fired past Alisson from a tight angle.

An angry Klopp was pictured running to the dressing room at half-time, the German manager keen to make use of every available moment with his players.

After the break, Jordan Henderson came close to levelling the score after finding himself free in the penalty area in the 61st minute, yet Henderson's shot failed to find the back of the net following a super stop from keeper Alphonse Areola.

Liverpool were awarded a penalty after it was judged that Aboubakar Kamara touched the ball with his hand to defend a free kick inside the box. Mohamed Salah converted with ease to level the score.

The result means that Liverpool stay second in the Premier League table, while Fulham put valuable points between themselves and Burnley in 18th place.