Tottenham's Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for club and country on Sunday as Spurs beat Arsenal 2-0.

Kane's goal also marked his 100th home goal for Spurs and made him the leading scorer in the north London derby.

The England international's contributions didn't end with a goal, though, as he also provided the assist for Son Heung-Min's opener on 13 minutes.

He perfectly controlled a Moussa Sissoko pass from a Spurs counter-attack before setting Son off down the left side of the pitch.

Instead of attempting a darting run behind the Arsenal defence, Son unleashed the ball 20 yards out and it went soaring past Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal.

A minute into extra time at the end of the first-half, it was then Son's turn to provide an assist for Kane.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min celebrate after teaming up to score. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

With Arsenal caught on the counter-attack again, Son held the ball until Kane appeared on his outside left and then slipped a pass to him. Kane then powered the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

After excitement about his return to the side at the start of the match, Thomas Partey was substituted at half-time and replaced by Dani Ceballos.

Partey had limped off the pitch during the second Spurs counter-attack, leaving Arsenal a man down when Kane scored.

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession in the second-half, they were unable to find a goal as Spurs were happy to play defence after their first-half display.