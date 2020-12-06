Liverpool cruised past Wolves 4-0 to pull even on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham on Sunday.

The win gives Jurgen Klopp's men 24 points from 11 matches, same as Spurs who beat Arsenal 2-0 earlier in the day.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring before the half-hour mark when he pounced after a misplay by a Wolves defender in the 24th minute.

Salah's goal was his 84th in the Premier League -- equaling the total Cristiano Ronaldo scored during his days with Manchester United. Salah needed just 131 games to accomplish the feat, 65 fewer matches than the Portugal captain.

Liverpool maintained their lead into halftime after VAR overruled a decision to award Wolves' Conor Coady a penalty after replay showed Sadio Mane's apparent kick didn't connect.

Georginio Wijnaldum added some gloss with a fine goal in the 58th. The Netherlands midfielder, picked out by a wonderful Jordan Henderson long ball, firing confidently into Rui Patrício's top corner from the edge of the area.

Joel Matip put the game out of reach nine minutes later with a powerful header of a Salah cross following a corner kick situation. A Nelson Semedo own goal in the 78th ensured the rout at Anfield.