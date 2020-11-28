Liverpool slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Brighton after Pascal Gross scored a late penalty after a VAR check on Saturday.

Andy Robertson was adjudged to have kicked Danny Welbeck in the box and VAR gave the penalty in stoppage time.

- Play English Soccer Pick 'Em with ESPN

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Diogo Jota had put Liverpool in front in the 60th minute but Brighton earned a point late on.

Jurgen Klopp's side go top of the Premier League and bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool started brightly but it was Brighton who had the first big chance after 10 minutes as Aaron Connelly went through on goal but missed the target.

The hosts were awarded a penalty nine minutes later when Neco Williams brought down Connelly in the box but Neil Maupay's spot kick went wide.

Liverpool thought they took the lead before the break when Mohamed Salah scored but VAR correctly ruled the goal out for offside.

Jota broke the deadlock on the hour mark when he skipped past two defenders and slotted the ball into the far corner.

The Portugal international has now scored nine goals in all competitions since joining the club from Wolves.

James Milner limped off in the latter stages in the game with a hamstring injury while Salah was unhappy after being substituted for Sadio Mane.

Mane had a header ruled out for offside late on before Gross' penalty scored rescued a point for the hosts.