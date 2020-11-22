Liverpool set a new club record of 64 straight unbeaten home league games with an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

An own goal from Jonny Evans and headers from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, continuing his streak of scoring in his first four league games at Anfield, were enough to give Juergen Klopp a victory over his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The result moves defending champions Liverpool level on 20 points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur while Leicester are fourth, level on 18 points with third-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool grabbed the lead in the 21st minute when Evans, under pressure from Sadio Mane, headed a James Milner corner into his own net.

Leicester responded with a smart break with Jamie Vardy finding Harvey Barnes in a promising position but the left-winger's effort was well wide of the target.

Liverpool's second was a masterfully worked goal with Andy Robertson whipping in a delicious cross from the left which Jota met at the near post with an expertly angled glancing header.

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a series of saves to deny the home side after the break while Firmino twice hit the post and had an effort cleared off the line.

The Brazilian, who had scored just twice in his last 23 Premier League games, got his reward four minutes from the end with a fine header from another Milner corner.