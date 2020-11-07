Jan Aage Fjortoft feels Chelsea will only be truly successful if Frank Lampard can properly balance the midfield. (0:46)

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Sheffield United thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner.

Frank Lampard's side have now gone 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and move up to third in the table ahead of Sunday's games. However, David McGoldrick's early strike did end a five-game run of clean sheets for the London side.

McGoldrick, who announced his international retirement during the week, put Sheffield United on the score sheet after just nine minutes with a flick over Edouard Mendy and into the goal.

Chelsea hit back 14 minutes later through Abraham who didn't hit the ball cleanly but got enough power on it to take it past Aaron Ramsdale in the opposition goal.