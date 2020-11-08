Mourinho: I expect much more from my players (1:07)

Tottenham Hotspur went top of the Premier League on Sunday after Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal to help Spurs win 1-0 against West Brom.

Kane grabbed the winner on 88 minutes after a period of sustained pressure from West Brom.

West Brom were without defender Branislav Ivanovic and midfielder Matheus Pereira for the game after both tested positive for coronavirus during the week while Spurs manager Jose Mourinho opted to play Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min for the first time together.

However, West Brom handled the attacking threat of these three well in the opening half and even provided some chances of their own.