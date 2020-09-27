Don Hutchison says Pep Guardiola has several options to respond to the absences of Man City's star strikers. (0:49)

What will Pep do with Aguero and Jesus out for Man City? (0:49)

A Jamie Vardy hat trick and goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester City beat Manchester City 5-2 on Sunday.

Ederson could do little in the City goal as Vardy and Tielemans fired three penalties past him. Vardy and Maddison added two from open play while goals from Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake goals did little for City's hopes.

It was a surprise result as City came out of the blocks the much better side, opening the scoring through former Leicester City player Mahrez on four minutes.

A perfectly weighted corner from Kevin De Bruyne was headed out of the box by Leicester but only as far as Mahrez who, unmarked, waited for the ball to bounce before curling it beautifully into the top right corner with his left foot.

City went on to enjoy over 80% of the possession in the opening 25 minutes but failed to capitalise on that time with a goal.

Rodri appeared to have scored after 35 minutes when he got his head to a De Bruyne free kick but replays showed he was offside and the goal was disallowed.

It was a frantic minute as Leicester immediately went on the attack. Harvey Barnes ran the ball down the pitch and put a good ball into Vardy who went down in the box under pressure from Kyle Walker. Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and the 2019-20 Golden Boot winner converted.

Vardy added to his tally nine minutes into the second half when Timothy Castagne put a low cross into the box and he got in front of his man to chip the ball over Ederson.

Eric Garcia conceded a second City penalty on 57 minutes when he brought Vardy down in the box. The 33-year-old stepped up once again and while Ederson went the right way, there was no way he could stop Vardy's fast and low shot going into the bottom right corner.

Maddison added Leicester's fourth on 77 minutes after receiving the ball in space on the left. He cut inside and curled the ball past Ederson with his right foot.

Ake managed to pull one back for City on 84 minutes after he headed the ball into the net from a set piece but it wasn't to be enough as Tielemans converted a penalty moments later.