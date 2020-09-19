Manchester United suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League match of the season on Saturday.

A Wilfried Zaha double and an Andros Townsend strike sealed the points for the visitors as United lost their first league opener at home since 2014.

Donny van de Beek scored his first goal for the club on his debut but it was not enough to inspire a comeback.

Townsend broke the deadlock in the opening seven minutes after converting from a cross at the back post.

The visitors were the most threatening team throughout the match on the counter attack but failed to double their lead.

Palace were awarded a controversial penalty after 70 minutes when VAR judged Victor Lindelof handled Andre Ayew's shot from close range.

David De Gea saved Ayew's penalty but it was retaken after the goalkeeper was off his line. Zaha converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

Van de Beek replaced Paul Pogba and made an instant impact with a smart close range finish to close the gap but Zaha wrapped up the points with a fine strike five minutes later.