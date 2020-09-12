Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal. Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images

New Arsenal signing Willian provided two assists on his debut to help the Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured Mikel Arteta started his first full season in charge of the North London side with a win.

The first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League season came after just nine minutes but went in with a whimper rather than a bang as poor Fulham defending saw Arsenal get several shots away before Lacazette finally found the back of the net.

Willian, who was involved in the build-up to Lacazette's goal, had the chance to add a second on 27 minutes when Arsenal won a free kick just inside the box. The Brazil international's shot curled past the wall and looked like it was going to dip under Marek Rodak but hit the post.

Fulham showed a few glimpses of promise during the first-half with Denis Odoi and Neeskens Kebano combining on 31 minutes to flash a brilliant cross through the box. However, no one was there to poke it towards the goal and the ball shot harmlessly wide.

Gabriel added a second less than five minutes into the second half. Ben Stanstall/PA Images via Getty Images

Arteta's half-time team talk appeared to bring new life to Arsenal with Gabriel, another new summer signing, finding the back of the net on 49 minutes.

A corner won by Lacazette was whipped in by Willian to an unmarked Gabriel who headed it down the middle of the goal and straight past Rodak.

It took just seven minutes for Arsenal to add their third. Willian, involved once more, struck a crossfield pass to Aubameyang on the left. The Arsenal talisman took the ball calmly on his chest before moving into the box and curling a ball into the top right corner.

Arsenal came close to a fourth on 70 minutes. Kieran Tierney fed a ball down the left to Aubameyang who crossed to Lacazette. Rodak punched the shot away but only as far as Hector Bellerin who took his shot well but the referee blew the whistle for an earlier offside.