Bernardo Silva's controversial first Premier League goal of the season helped earn Manchester City a hard-fought 2-0 against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City knew that victory would see them go to the top of the Premier League -- at least temporarily -- while Villa's first team was playing in its first match since Jan. 1 due a coronavirus outbreak at the club, which has seen several fixtures postponed.

Both sides had chances to win this match with City guilty of a string of horrendous misses as well as last-gasp defending to stop the visitors taking the lead.

Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring for Manchester City. Getty

City eventually did take 11 minutes from time in controversial fashion as Rodri came back from an offside position to lay off Silva, who fired in from just outside the box.

The goal was allowed as Villa defender Tyrone Mings had chested the ball into Rodri's path, which signalled the end of the original move and meant the Spain international was allowed to interfere with play. Villa manager Dean Smith was red carded for his protests.

Pep Guardiola's side made it 2-0 in stoppage time through Ilkay Gundogan's penalty.

Victory sent City top of the Premier League, but they could be overtaken by rivals Manchester United if they beat Fulham later on Wednesday.