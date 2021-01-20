        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          2
          FT
          0
          Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
          • Bernardo Silva (79')
          • Ilkay Gündogan (90' PEN)

          Man City beat Villa with Silva's controversial late goal

          2:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Bernardo Silva's controversial first Premier League goal of the season helped earn Manchester City a hard-fought 2-0 against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

          City knew that victory would see them go to the top of the Premier League -- at least temporarily -- while Villa's first team was playing in its first match since Jan. 1 due a coronavirus outbreak at the club, which has seen several fixtures postponed.

          Both sides had chances to win this match with City guilty of a string of horrendous misses as well as last-gasp defending to stop the visitors taking the lead.

          City eventually did take 11 minutes from time in controversial fashion as Rodri came back from an offside position to lay off Silva, who fired in from just outside the box.

          The goal was allowed as Villa defender Tyrone Mings had chested the ball into Rodri's path, which signalled the end of the original move and meant the Spain international was allowed to interfere with play. Villa manager Dean Smith was red carded for his protests.

          Pep Guardiola's side made it 2-0 in stoppage time through Ilkay Gundogan's penalty.

          Victory sent City top of the Premier League, but they could be overtaken by rivals Manchester United if they beat Fulham later on Wednesday.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 18 +18 38
          2 Leicester City 19 +14 38
          3 Manchester United 18 +10 37
          4 Liverpool 18 +16 34
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +16 33
          6 Everton 17 +7 32
          7 West Ham United 19 +5 32
          8 Chelsea 19 +10 29
          9 Southampton 18 +5 29
          10 Arsenal 19 +4 27
          11 Aston Villa 16 +11 26
          12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
          13 Crystal Palace 19 -11 23
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
          15 Newcastle United 18 -12 19
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
          17 Burnley 17 -13 16
          18 Fulham 17 -11 12
          19 West Bromwich Albion 19 -28 11
          20 Sheffield United 19 -22 5