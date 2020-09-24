Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Substitute Javi Martinez headed in the winner in the 104th minute after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos's penalty and Bayern levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th.

Bayern were the better side throughout and missed a bagful of chances through Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Mueller in the first half,

Yet it was Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer who kept them in the game when he twice denied Youssef En-Nesyri with superb saves before Martinez benefited from being given too much space to head in on the rebound.

The Spaniards gradually ran out of steam, however, and it was only a matter of time until Bayern scored again.

The Spaniard also scored in extra time in Bayern's only previous Super Cup win in 2013.

Some 15,000 fans were seated in Budapest's Puskas Arena with the game seen as a test event for the gradual return of fans to European games.

The match was held amid a growing second wave of COVID-19, with Hungarian cases at record highs, which had prompted warnings of the possible consequences of mass gatherings such as this game.