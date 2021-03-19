        <
        >
          2020-21 Turkish Super Lig
          Galatasaray Galatasaray GAL
          3
          FT
          4
          Caykur Rizespor Caykur Rizespor CAY
          • DeAndre Yedlin (14')
          • Emre Akbaba (31')
          • Yassine Meriah (74' OG)
          • DeAndre Yedlin (79')
          • Braian Samudio (2')
          • Fernando Boldrin (41')
          • Milan Skoda (54' PEN)
          • Fernando (90'+3')

          U.S. defender Yedlin scores first Galatasaray goal, sees red in loss to Caykur Rizespor

          5:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          United States defender DeAndre Yedlin scored his first goal for Galatasaray, then was ejected during a 4-3 loss to visiting Caykur Rizespor on Friday night in the Turkish Super League.

          - USMNT defender Yedlin joins Galatasaray from Newcastle

          The 27-year-old right-back tied the score 1-1 in the 14th minute with a right-foot shot from near the penalty spot off the rebound of a free kick.

          Yedlin received a yellow card for a hand ball in Caykur Rizespor's penalty area in the 52nd when he slid to block Braian Samudio's headed shot, leading to Milan Skoda's penalty kick that gave the visitors a 3-2 lead.

          Yedlin was given his second yellow in the 79th for shoving Konrad Michalak from behind while on a run just outside the penalty area.

          Galatasaray acquired Yedlin on a transfer from Newcastle on Feb. 1. The team is second in the league, two points behind Besiktas, but has played two more games. Caykur Rizespor is in 12th place.

          Turkish Super Lig Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Besiktas 28 +33 63
          2 Galatasaray 30 +34 61
          3 Fenerbahce 29 +23 58
          4 Trabzonspor 29 +6 52
          5 Alanyaspor 29 +20 49
          6 Hatayspor 29 +12 46
          7 Gazisehir Gaziantep 29 +10 46
          8 Fatih Karagümrük 30 +8 44
          9 Goztepe 29 +4 39
          10 Sivasspor 28 0 37
          11 Antalyaspor 29 -9 36
          12 Caykur Rizespor 29 -11 34
          13 Konyaspor 28 -1 33
          14 Yeni Malatyaspor 28 -4 31
          15 Kasimpasa 29 -13 31
          16 Kayserispor 29 -16 31
          17 Ankaragucu 28 -11 29
          18 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 -16 29
          19 Erzurum BB 29 -19 27
          20 Denizlispor 28 -24 24
          21 Genclerbirligi 28 -26 24