Atletico Madrid survived the challenge of Barcelona as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou in a crucial match in the race for the La Liga title.

Diego Simeone will be frustrated that his team walked away with just a point as they dominated for large swathes of the game.

They had some of the best chances of the first half with Luis Suarez and Yannick Carrasco coming close but neither side could find the net.