          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          5
          FT
          1
          Alavés Alavés ALV
          • Francisco Trincão (29', 74')
          • Lionel Messi (45'+1', 75')
          • Júnior Firpo (80')
          • Luis Rioja (57')

          Lionel Messi, Francisco Trincao each score brace as Barcelona cruise past Alaves

          play
          Breaking down Lionel Messi's 'outstanding' display vs. Alaves (1:36)

          Alejandro Moreno marvels at the nuances of Lionel Messi's game that sparked Barcelona to a 5-1 win vs. Alaves. (1:36)

          4:57 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Lionel Messi scored two scorching strikes as Barcelona hammered Alaves 5-1 on Saturday in La Liga to warm up for their upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in style.

          Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao put Barca in front after a cut-back from 18-year-old debutant midfielder Ilaix Moriba and Messi thought he had doubled the lead later on when knocking in on the rebound but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside against Antoine Griezmann.

          Messi then took matters into his own hands from outside the area and thumped the ball off the far post with such venom that it landed just inside the opposite post.

          Alaves' Luis Rioja pounced on a mistake by Ilaix to reduce the deficit in the second half but Barca came roaring back with a second strike from Trincao, another long-range missile from Messi and then a fifth goal crafted by Messi and Griezmann and finished off by left back Junior Firpo.

          A seventh consecutive league win took Barca up to second in the standings on 46 points, eight behind leaders Atletico Madrid who beat Granada 2-1 earlier on Saturday and have a game in hand.

          Barca had suffered a painful 2-0 defeat to Sevilla in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg and coach Ronald Koeman rotated his side to make for fresher legs for Tuesday's first leg at home to PSG.

          He rested Jordi Alba and started without Sergino Dest, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri but there was no rest for Messi, who unleashed a ferocious shot for his first goal after his earlier strike had been cruelly chalked off.

          He also sparked the move for Barca's third goal, racing on to a through ball and attempting to round keeper Fernando Pacheco, who succeeded in snuffing out Messi but could only parry the ball into the path of Trincao, who tucked it into the unguarded net in the 74th minute.

          Messi was hungry for a second goal of his own, however, and got one less than 60 seconds later, dribbling past two defenders outside the area and rattling a left-footed shot into the far corner.

          Now toying with his prey, he released Griezmann with a delicious chipped pass and the Frenchman sent in a low cross for Firpo to complete the thrashing.

          Trincao later netted what would have been his hat-trick goal but was denied by the offside flag.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 21 +31 54
          2 Barcelona 22 +28 46
          3 Real Madrid 22 +20 46
          4 Sevilla FC 22 +16 45
          5 Villarreal 22 +9 36
          6 Real Sociedad 22 +16 35
          7 Real Betis 22 -8 30
          8 Granada 23 -11 30
          9 Celta Vigo 23 -5 29
          10 Levante 21 0 27
          11 Athletic Bilbao 21 +2 25
          12 Valencia 22 -2 24
          13 Getafe 22 -11 24
          14 Cádiz 22 -15 24
          15 Osasuna 22 -10 22
          16 Alavés 23 -14 22
          17 Eibar 23 -7 21
          18 Real Valladolid 23 -12 21
          19 Elche 21 -12 18
          20 Huesca 23 -15 16