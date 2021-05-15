Juventus takes down Inter in a match with three penalties, two red cards and an own goal. (2:50)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on the rebound after his spot-kick was saved and Juan Cuadrado added a double as Juventus kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Despite spending most of the second half with 10 men, the result lifted Andrea Pirlo's side into fourth place with one game remaining, although Napoli will knock the Turin club back into fifth if they beat Fiorentina on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus kept their hopes alive in securing a Champions League spot. Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Both sides were awarded first-half penalties in a game dominated by VAR decisions. Ronaldo's rebound put Juve ahead and Romelu Lukaku scored his penalty for Inter soon after.

Juve regained the lead on the brink of halftime through a deflected Cuadrado strike, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Rodrigo Bentancur picked up a second yellow.

Inter drew level through a Giorgio Chiellini own goal and Cuadrado responded with the winning penalty on the 88th minute, but there was still time for Marcelo Brozovic to be sent off for the visitors for a second booking.

Ronaldo was replaced by Alvaro Morata in the 70th minute, the earliest substitution for the Portuguese star since Nov. 10, 2019 against AC Milan.