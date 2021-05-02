        <
          2020-21 Italian Serie A
          Udinese Udinese UDN
          1
          FT
          2
          Juventus Juventus JUV
          • Nahuel Molina (10')
          • Cristiano Ronaldo (83' PEN, 89')

          Ronaldo saves Juventus blushes as late double downs Udinese

          2:00 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo earned Juventus a 2-1 comeback win against Udinese on Sunday to give the Turin club a precious three points in the Serie A top-four race.

          Juve climbed into third place on 69 points, level with Atalanta in second and AC Milan in fourth, but two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli, who drew with Cagliari earlier in the day.

          The visiting defence was caught napping when Udinese wing back Nahuel Molina latched onto a quickly taken freekick to fire home the opener after 10 minutes.

          But Rodrigo De Paul stuck out an arm to block a Ronaldo free kick with seven minutes remaining and the Portuguese converted the resulting penalty to end his run of three games without a goal.

          Ronaldo then headed in an 89th-minute winner from close range to take his tally to the season to a league-high 27 Serie A goals in 30 appearances.