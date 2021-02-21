Inter are four points clear of AC Milan after beating them 3-0 in the Milan Derby. (1:47)

Romelu Lukaku provided an assistant and a goal in a sensational performance as Inter Milan beat AC Milan 3-0 in the top-of-the-table derby on Sunday.

Inter came into this match in first place and a point above Milan, who lost top spot last week following a shock defeat to Spezia.

And it was the Nerazzurri who came racing out the blocks and took the lead after just five minutes as Lukaku breezed past Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli. His first pass was blocked, but for his second attempt he put in a perfect cross which Lautaro Martinez headed home.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic pulled off a couple of sensational stops to keep the score level as Milan grew into the game throughout the first half.

But Inter extended their lead on 57 minutes when Martinez got his second as he finished off a wonderful team move which saw Achraf Hakimi, Christian Eriksen and Ivan Perisic combine to set the Argentina forward up with a tap-in.

Romelu Lukaku was sensational for Inter Milan in their derby victory. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Lukaku got his goal on 66 minutes in stunning fashion as he picked up the ball on the halfway line and ran towards goal before powering his effort into the near post.

The Belgium international's goal was applauded by Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The pair had been involved in a heated exchange during the recent Coppa Italia meeting.

It was a disappointing day for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who, at 21 years and 361 days, became the youngest player to reach 200 appearances in Serie A history.

Juventus have on the last nine Serie A titles but Inter, now four points clear of Milan and out of every other competition, will be favourites to win the Scudetto for the first time since 2010.