Chiesa clangs one off the post, then scores minutes later (1:01)

Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie helped Juventus to a big 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Nine-time holders Juventus came into the match in the unusual position of trailing in the Serie A title race, with first-placed Milan -- unbeaten in 27 league games -- leading them by 10 points in the table.

Chiesa put the visitors in front just before the 20-minute mark, shooting past Gianluigi Donnarumma after teammate Paulo Dybala had played him in with a deft flick of the heel.

The duo of Dybala and Chiesa were back at it in the 62nd minute, with the former crossing for the latter to cut inside on his left foot and curl another spectacular shot past Donnarumma to restore Juventus' lead.

McKennie, who came on as a substitute, doubled the lead for Juventus as the half wore on, the U.S. international pouncing on a cutback cross and putting the ball in the back of the net with his first touch to make it 3-1.

The result sees Andrea Pirlo's Juventus move into fourth place in Serie A with 30 points through 15 matches.