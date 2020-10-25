Lorenzo Insigne sparks Napoli to a 2-1 win after his brother scores for the Witches. Watch Serie A on ESPN+. (1:28)

Lorenzo Insigne and his younger brother Roberto scored for opposing sides on Sunday as Napoli came from behind to win 2-1 away to promoted Benevento in Serie A.

Roberto Insigne, the younger of the two, stunned Napoli by scoring his first Serie A goal at the age of 26 before Lorenzo levelled on the hour and substitute Andrea Petagna won the game for the visitors who moved into second place.

The two brothers have had very different careers despite both making their professional debuts with Napoli.

Lorenzo Insigne has gone on to make over 350 appearances for them and become one of their key players. Roberto made only two appearances and was then loaned out to six different clubs, spending most of his career in Serie B, before Benevento signed him last year.

The match also featured a touchline duel between Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and his counterpart Filippo Inzaghi who were team mates for AC Milan and Italy.

Benevento went ahead when Gianluca Lapadula pulled the ball back from the byline and the younger Insigne fired into the roof of the net on the half hour.