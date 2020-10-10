USWNT's Christen Press explains the big influence Casey Stoney had on her move to Manchester United. (1:12)

A Millie Turner header was the only difference in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur as Chisten Press and Tobin Heath made their first Women's Super League starts on Saturday.

Press had a quiet afternoon, often finding herself isolated up front, and was substituted after 55 minutes while Heath registered an assist for Turner's goal.

It was a frantic first half with neither side finding the back of the net.

The best chance of the half came within the first six minutes with Tottenham's Rosella Ayane just failing to convert. United tried to play the ball out from the back but instead it found its way straight to the striker's feet who pulled her shot wide.

United grew into the game and Spurs keeper Becky Spencer was forced to pull off several fine saves as Heath and Katie Zelem continued to trouble the north London side's goal.

The deadlock was finally broken on 66 minutes by Turner who rose above the Spurs defence to get her head to a perfectly placed Heath corner which she looped over Spencer.

Siri Worm had a good chance on 82 minutes when Spurs were awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area but her shot didn't trouble United goalkeeper Mary Earps.