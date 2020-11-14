Tobin Heath scored a wonderful goal to help Manchester United earn a draw over rivals Manchester City. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

USWNT's Tobin Heath inspired a sensational Manchester United comeback as they turned around a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Manchester City on Saturday.

Heath's stunning strike got her side back into the game before substitute Kirsty Hanson equalised 20 minutes from time at the Leigh Sports Village.

City dominated the first half and deservedly scored two goals through Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs.

However, the FA Cup winners struggled after the break and United produced an impressive second half display to earn a point.

Fellow USWNT internationals Christen Press and Samantha Mewis also featured in the derby.

United remain at the top of the Women's Super League while City remain in fifth place.