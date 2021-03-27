Second half goals from Lauren James and Christen Press ensured that Manchester United's women's team secured their first-ever win at Old Trafford on Saturday as they beat a 10-women West Ham 2-0.

The women's team have never played at Old Trafford before and marked their debut at the stadium with a testy win which saw Laura Vetterlein sent off in the latter stages.

It took United until the 49th minute to open the scoring with James rising above the West Ham defence to nod home their first goal.

United States women's national team star and World Cup winner Press followed up just six minutes later with their second.

Jackie Groenen played her in and she took on two defenders before lashing a shot past Courtney Brosnan.

West Ham's day got more difficult after 75 minutes when Vetterlein was sent off for a second yellow card after a late challenge on Kirsty Harris.

While the appearance at Old Trafford marked an important milestone for the women's team, United manager Casey Stoney expressed her frustration that the game would not be broadcasted on television.

Speaking ahead of the game on Thursday, she called it a "missed opportunity" that her side would appear at Old Trafford for the first time but no one would be able to see it.

"I think the real shame is that we're not allowed to broadcast it. I think we've missed a massive opportunity. Again, we're so short-sighted in the women's game, because we've used our three games for MUTV and we can't broadcast it.

"So I'm really disappointed in that sense, that no one's picked it up. Because the FA have been badgering and badgering about playing at Old Trafford, and now all of a sudden, we can't show it. I am a bit disappointed in that sense."

Following her comments, BT Sport Xtra announced on Saturday that they would show the game.