While Juve may be a daunting move, Herculez Gomez feels it's an amazing move for Weston McKennie. (1:24)

Andrea Pirlo started his Juventus managerial career with a 5-0 win against Novara on Sunday in a club friendly.

Two late goals from Manolo Portanova along with contributions from Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey and Marko Pjaca saw them easily slide by the Serie C side.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie also made his first appearance for the side after joining them on loan from Schalke.

Ronaldo started the scoring after just 20 minutes with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom left corner.

Juventus were on top for most of the game but it took until 11 minutes into the second half for Ramsey to secure the Serie A side's second goal with a right-footed shot down the middle of the goal.

Pjaca added the third on 66 minutes before Portanova stole two late goals in stoppage time.