Cole Bassett had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Rapids had four second-half goals for a 5-0 thrashing of fading San Jose at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., on Wednesday.

The Rapids (5-4-4, 19 points) have won two straight and three of four.

Bassett (35th minute) and Jonathan Lewis (50th) made it 2-0 before an own goal by San Jose's Tommy Thompson extended the lead to 3-0. Nicolas Mezquida scored in the 79th and Andre Shinyashiki tallied five minutes later to add to the Earthquakes' misery.