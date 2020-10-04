Toronto FC prevail in a battle of two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:46)

Ayo Akinola and Alejandro Pozuelo and each scored one goal to lift host Toronto FC past the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Saturday night in East Hartford, CT.

Toronto FC (9-2-4, 31 points) is unbeaten over its last five games, going 4-0-1 during the span.

Sergio Santos scored the lone goal for the Union (8-3-4, 28 points). Philadelphia had been unbeaten in five straight (4-0-1) heading into the match.

Toronto had to rally from an early 1-0 deficit.

The win for the Reds came at a cost as Jozy Altidored appeared to injure his left hamstring in the 51st minute and he was quickly sent off for the remainder of the game. Nick DeLeon came in as a substitute for Altidore.