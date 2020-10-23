Will Bruin finds the back of the net with Seattle's lone shot on goal vs. rivals Portland. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:02)

Will Bruin scored off a corner kick in second-half stoppage time as the Seattle Sounders rallied for a 1-1 draw with the visiting Portland Timbers on Thursday night.

The Sounders (9-4-5, 32 points) and Timbers (9-5-5, 32 points) remained tied for first place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Seattle is technically on top thanks to a superior goal differential.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Andres Flores, making his first appearance of the season, scored for Portland.