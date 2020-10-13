Real Betis winger Diego Lainez netted an 86th minute equalizer as Mexico drew 2-2 against 10-man Algeria in The Hague on Tuesday.
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez looked to have secured a 2-1 victory for Algeria when he scored in the 67th, but it was Mexico who almost snatched a late win with both Hector Herrera and Jorge Sanchez hitting the crossbar with minutes remaining.
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
After the match, Mexico manager Tata Martino said: "It was similar to how we thought it'd be, intense, a lot back and forth at times; in different moments Algeria had [control] of the game, in other moments we had. It was a good game to make conclusions. I thought off the basis of the game it was a fair result.
"I'm satisfied with this tour to Europe. I'm satisfied with what we've shown against the Netherlands and Algeria."
El Tri had taken the lead in the 43rd minute through Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, but it only lasted a little over a minute before AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer struck from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-1.
Africa Cup of Nations champion Algeria managed to hold on despite Adlene Guedioura receiving his second yellow card 10 minutes after half-time for a late and high challenge on Raul Jimenez.
Algeria was sharp from the start of the game and pressed high, making it difficult for Mexico to play out from the back.
Mexico had the majority of the ball, but it was Algeria who had the better of the chances in the first half, with Baghdad Bounedjah spawning the best of the opportunities.
Corona finished with a delicate lofted shot to hand Mexico a 1-0 advantage after latching onto a through-ball from Jimenez, but it didn't last long with Bennacer firing in from the edge of the box on the stroke of half-time.
Algeria pressured immediately after the break and Yacine Brahimi hit the post three minutes into the second half, although Guedioura's sending off saw Mexico again take control of possession.
Mahrez's goal came from Algeria pressing high up the pitch. Mexico goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota played a risky ball out to right-back Sanchez, who gave the ball away. Ramy Bensebaini assisted for the Manchester City player.
Jimenez had a couple of chances in the second half, but was slow getting shots away on two occasions. The Wolves striker did, however, play a key role in Mexico's equalizer, chipping a pass through to Lainez, who finished first time.
The draw wrapped up a successful international break for Algeria, who defeated Nigeria 1-0 last week.
Mexico had impressed against the Netherlands in the 1-0 victory last Wednesday, but with Martino making five changes to the starting XI, his team lacked chemistry on Tuesday.