Real Betis winger Diego Lainez netted an 86th minute equalizer as Mexico drew 2-2 against 10-man Algeria in The Hague on Tuesday.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez looked to have secured a 2-1 victory for Algeria when he scored in the 67th, but it was Mexico who almost snatched a late win with both Hector Herrera and Jorge Sanchez hitting the crossbar with minutes remaining.

After the match, Mexico manager Tata Martino said: "It was similar to how we thought it'd be, intense, a lot back and forth at times; in different moments Algeria had [control] of the game, in other moments we had. It was a good game to make conclusions. I thought off the basis of the game it was a fair result.

"I'm satisfied with this tour to Europe. I'm satisfied with what we've shown against the Netherlands and Algeria."

El Tri had taken the lead in the 43rd minute through Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, but it only lasted a little over a minute before AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer struck from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-1.

Africa Cup of Nations champion Algeria managed to hold on despite Adlene Guedioura receiving his second yellow card 10 minutes after half-time for a late and high challenge on Raul Jimenez.

Algeria was sharp from the start of the game and pressed high, making it difficult for Mexico to play out from the back.