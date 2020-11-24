Sergino Dest became the first U.S. international to score for Barcelona in their 4-0 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman fielded a team without talisman Lionel Messi and midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with both players staying behind in Spain to rest due to a massive club and country fixture pileup in recent weeks.

The Catalans seemed to miss Messi in the final third as they dominated possession throughout the entirety of a scoreless first half, but never created any legitimate scoring chances against their Ukrainian opposition.

However, the visitors found themselves in front when Dest, the first American to play for Barcelona, finished cooly following a nice interchange with Carles Alena and Martin Braithwaite to put his side up 1-0.

The goal makes Dest the 10th U.S. international to score a goal in the Champions League.

Braithwaite doubled the advantage minutes later when he poked home at the far post from a flicked-on Oscar Mingueza header following a corner to pad the Catalans' lead.

Gerard Pique's serious knee injury in the weekend's loss against Atletico left Barca with only one fit central defender and Koeman was forced to turn to 21-year-old Mingueza, who began the season in the club's reserve side.

Barcelona's third came once again courtesy of Braithwaite, who fired in his second of the night from the penalty spot around 70 minutes to secure their fourth win from four in the Champions League.

And there was more history for the United States late in the game when Konrad De La Fuente joined Dest on the pitch to mark the first time that two Americans were on the field for the same time for Barca.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann added further gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time to reach the final tally for Barcelona.

The result means Koeman's side are assured of a spot in the round of 16 for the 17th consecutive season and have a good shot at winning Group G ahead of second-placed Juventus.