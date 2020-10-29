Jose Mourinho shares his jealousy of Gareth Bale, while confirming the Spurs forward will start vs. Antwerp. (0:46)

After being named in Jose Mourinho's line-up with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min rested, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli disappointed in a poor display that saw Tottenham beaten 1-0 by Antwerp in Group J of the Europa League.

The only goal of the game came after 29 minutes when Ben Davies, playing his 200th game for Tottenham, was caught in possession by Dieumerci Mbokani. The Antwerp striker carried the ball forward before squaring to Lior Rafaelov, who finished emphatically beyond Hugo Lloris.

Jose Mourinho made a quadruple substitution at half-time -- Son was among those come on, with Alli one of the players withdrawn -- but more slack play from Spurs gave the hosts a chance to double their lead early in the second period.

Harry Winks' backpass was underhit toward Lloris and intercepted by Rafaelov, but as the Antwerp man prepared to shoot, Davinson Sanchez slid in with a superb last-ditch tackle to clear the ball behind for a corner.

Gareth Bale had few opportunities to score during his 58 minutes on the pitch. Getty

Bale lasted just under an hour in his second start since returning to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid and he was replaced by Kane as Mourinho played his final bench card with more than a third of the game remaining.