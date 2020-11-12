Konrad de la Fuente and Ulysses Llanez create some gilt-edged chances in the USMNT's scoreless draw vs. Wales. (0:48)

The United States men's national team played to a scoreless but lively 0-0 draw against Wales in an international friendly that saw six players make their USMNT debuts on Thursday.

The U.S. squad were back in action for the first time since February, and saw highly anticipated international debuts for Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, and Barcelona prospect Konrad de la Fuente in the starting XI.

Ahead of kickoff at Liberty Stadium in Swansea, U.S. players and coaches marched out wearing jackets emblazoned with the words "Be the Change" on the front, and each displaying different personalized messages including "Unity," Black Lives Matter," "Be Anti-Racist" and "World Peace" on the back.

The first half saw the visitors make several good runs into the Welsh defense but were unable to find a finishing touch to break the initial deadlock. Wales, playing as Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale looked on from the stands, were without possession for the majority of the half and relied on a sprinkling of counterattack chances.

After halftime, the Welsh withstood the press and nearly pounced on a goal at the hour mark when debutant Brennan Johnson broke through the U.S. line and forced Zack Steffen to make a nifty save with his feet.

The game's tempo gradually lessened as it approached the final whistle, with U.S. substitute Ulysses Llanez Jr. trying his luck with 25-yard shot that was punched out by keeper Danny Ward.

Other prospects making their USMNT debuts were Johnny Cardoso, Chituru Odunze, and Nicholas Gioacchini, with all three coming off the bench in the second half.