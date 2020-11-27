Rose Lavelle's fine strike and Kristie Mewis' goal earn the USWNT a 2-0 win in their first game in 261 days. (1:22)

Rose Lavelle and Kristie Mewis scored as the U.S. women's national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in a friendly at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, Netherlands, on Friday.

Lavelle made it 1-0 in the 41st minute. Mewis, who replaced Lavelle in the 61st minute, extended the lead in the 70th.

The USWNT hadn't played since March. Despite the layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the top-ranked team in the world dominated the No. 4 Dutch, outshooting the hosts 14-2 with U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher not needing to make a save.

Mewis, playing for the U.S. for the first time since March 10, 2014 -- a span of 2,454 days -- scored her second international goal in her 16th game. She played in the midfield alongside her sister, Samantha Mewis.

The Americans last played 261 days ago in a 3-1 win over Japan on March 11. They finished this year winning all eight matches.

This was the first meeting between the teams since July 7, 2019, when the Americans won 2-0 in Lyon, France, for their fourth World Cup and second in a row.

Many of the Americans from the 2019 World Cup team were on the roster for this match with the notable exception of Megan Rapinoe, who scored the first goal in the final.

Lavelle had the second goal in that match and punished the Netherlands again with a crafty strike for the lead. Christen Press started the break before sending Lavelle through on the right side. Lavelle cut back to her left and lofted a left-footed shot inside the far post for her 13th international goal in 46 matches.

Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her daughter on May 7, made her first U.S. appearance since the World Cup.

Sophia Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League, made her senior debut in the 75th minute, as did Florida State midfielder Jaelin Howell in the 89th.