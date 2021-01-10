Manchester City strolled into the FA Cup fourth round as they wrapped up a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City in first half on Sunday.

City, winners of the tournament in 2018-19, scored all three goals within the first 33 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's side were ahead after just eight minutes thanks to a super strike from Bernardo Silva, who scored City's second on the quarter-hour mark as he finished off a brilliant team move.

Bernardo Silva scored two for Manchester City. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Phil Foden scored City's third as he fired in from just outside the area after having been teed up from Riyad Mahrez.

Victory means City are still going strong in all four competitions, having reached the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday