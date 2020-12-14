Club Leon secured their eighth Liga MX title on Sunday. Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Emmanuel Gigliotti and Yairo Moreno both scored as Club Leon defeated Pumas UNAM 2-0 on Sunday to win the Liga MX title in Estadio Leon on Sunday.

Top seed Leon defeated Pumas 3-1 on aggregate over the two legs of the 2020 Guard1anes final and moves level with Cruz Azul as Mexico's joint fourth most successful team on eight titles in total.

Leon put pressure on Pumas from the kick-off and got the breakthrough when a Fernando Navarro pass found Gigliotti on the right side of the penalty area in the 12th minute.

The striker shot low from a tight angle and the ball crept past Pumas keeper Alfredo Talavera, who may have been disappointed not to have kept it out.

Pumas UNAM gradually got into the game as Leon sat back and played on the counter-attack, but struggled to craft clear-cut chances.

Juan Pablo Vigon almost got a close-range shot away in the 18th minute, before Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, on his final appearance before retirement, made a last-ditch tackle.

Gigliotti came close to making it two for Leon just after half-time, but the final goal came when Luis "Chapo" Montes put Colombian Yairo Moreno through on goal to wrap up the victory in the 83rd minute.

The 2020 Guard1anes victory is the first title for Mexican coach Ignacio "Nacho" Ambriz and Leon's first since the 2014 Clausura.

Both legs of the Liga MX final were played without fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.