Serbia outlasts Portugal with a 90th minute goal as they beat Portugal sending them to the World Cup and Portugal to the playoff. (2:36)

Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes for the 2022 World Cup took a big blow as Serbia clinched an automatic berth to the tournament in a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their Group A qualifier on Sunday.

A 90th-minute header by half-time substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic lifted Serbia into the group's top spot on 20 points, three more than second-placed Portugal, which only needed a draw to finish on top on goal difference and qualify.

Instead, Ronaldo & Co. will head into the March playoffs with the other group-stage runners-up to try to reach Qatar 2022.

Mitrovic beat home goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a downward header at the far post to spark wild celebrations on Serbia's bench after visiting captain Dusan Tadic had cancelled out an early Renato Sanches opener for Portugal.