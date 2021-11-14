        <
          2022 World Cup Qualifying - UEFA, Group Stage
          Portugal Portugal POR
          1
          FT
          2
          Serbia Serbia SRB
          • Renato Sanches (2')
          • Dusan Tadic (33')
          • Aleksandar Mitrovic (90')

          Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup hopes take hit as Serbia shock Portugal to win group

          Serbia shocks Portugal late sending them to the WC (2:36)

          Serbia outlasts Portugal with a 90th minute goal as they beat Portugal sending them to the World Cup and Portugal to the playoff. (2:36)

          4:40 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes for the 2022 World Cup took a big blow as Serbia clinched an automatic berth to the tournament in a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their Group A qualifier on Sunday.

          A 90th-minute header by half-time substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic lifted Serbia into the group's top spot on 20 points, three more than second-placed Portugal, which only needed a draw to finish on top on goal difference and qualify.

          Instead, Ronaldo & Co. will head into the March playoffs with the other group-stage runners-up to try to reach Qatar 2022.

          Mitrovic beat home goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a downward header at the far post to spark wild celebrations on Serbia's bench after visiting captain Dusan Tadic had cancelled out an early Renato Sanches opener for Portugal.