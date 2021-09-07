Memphis Depay claims the match ball with his first hat trick for the Netherlands, which thrashes Turkey 6-1. (1:55)

Memphis Depay scored a hat trick as the Netherlands ran out 6-1 winners over 10-man Turkey at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday to go top of World Cup qualifying Group G on goal difference.

It was the first international treble for the 27-year-old striker -- who joined Barcelona as a free agent this summer -- as the Dutch posted an emphatic victory for the second time in four days. The big win put them on 13 points from six games and vaulted them above Turkey at the head of the group.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Davy Klaassen scored in the opening minute to make a dream start for the home side, who had lost 4-2 to Turkey in Istanbul in March at the start of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 finals, before Depay added three more, including a penalty. Turkey's miserable evening was made worse by a red card for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu in the 44th minute with the Dutch ahead 3-0.

Guus Til scored the fifth 10 minutes from time and Donyell Malen added a sixth in stoppage time before a consolation goal for Cengiz Under.