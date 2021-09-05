Jesse Lingard scores twice and Harry Kane hits another milestone in England's 4-0 win vs. Andorra. (1:29)

England cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of World Cup qualifying Group I.

Jesse Lingard scored twice and goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka helped Gareth Southgate's side make it five wins from five matches in the group.

It was the first game England played at Wembley since losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy in July.

Before the match, England supporters unveiled a banner in support of Marcus Rashford, Saka and Jadon Sancho after they suffered racist abuse following missing the penalties in the shootout.

Southgate made 11 changes to the side that secured a 4-0 win at Hungary on Thursday with Patrick Bamford and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone making their international debuts.

England dominated from the start and took the lead after 18 minutes when Saka set up Lingard inside the box to score low into the bottom corner.

Jesse Lingard enjoyed his return to the England side with two goals against Andorra. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Lingard thought he doubled the lead moments later but his goal was disallowed for offside as Andorra failed to pose a threat in the first half.

Four minutes into the second half, England almost grabbed a second when Reece James saw a thunderous shot rattle the crossbar.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after 70 minutes when Mason Mount was fouled in the area and Kane converted from the spot.

Lingard scored his second with a nice curling effort eight minutes later while Saka scored England's fourth from Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner.

"The perfect birthday present for me," Saka told ITV on the day of his 20th birthday. "I am really happy we got the win and I can celebrate my birthday with this.

"I am really happy with the reception everyone gave me, it shows how proud they are of me and that meant a lot. It means a lot, it really made a difference for me. Even now I can hear fans chanting my name. It means everything to me that I know they support me.

"This is what I dream about, playing at Wembley in front of my family and this crowd."