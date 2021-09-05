Wales steals all three points in Belarus as Gareth Bale's third goal of the match sneaks past the goalkeeper. (0:33)

Gareth Bale scored a hat trick, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in a back-and-forth World Cup qualifying game.

Defeat would have left Wales facing an uphill task to qualify from Group E but after the win, which came courtesy of a stoppage-time winner, they are third, a point behind Czech Republic with a game in hand.

- Stream a replay on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- World Cup 2022 qualifying: How it works

Wales made a dream start, taking the lead on five minutes through a Bale penalty before Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko scored on 29 and 30 minutes to turn the game in Belarus' favour.

Gareth Bale celebrates during his hat-trick heroics away to Belarus. AP Photo/Alexei Nasyrov

Real Madrid star Bale pulled Wales back level through another spot kick on 69 minutes and then scored a dramatic late winner deep in added time with a low shot to beat Belarus goalkeeper Sergei Chernik.

Wales will look to build on the win when they face Estonia in Cardiff on Wednesday.