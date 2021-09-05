Gareth Bale scored a hat trick, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in a back-and-forth World Cup qualifying game.
Defeat would have left Wales facing an uphill task to qualify from Group E but after the win, which came courtesy of a stoppage-time winner, they are third, a point behind Czech Republic with a game in hand.
Wales made a dream start, taking the lead on five minutes through a Bale penalty before Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko scored on 29 and 30 minutes to turn the game in Belarus' favour.
Real Madrid star Bale pulled Wales back level through another spot kick on 69 minutes and then scored a dramatic late winner deep in added time with a low shot to beat Belarus goalkeeper Sergei Chernik.
Wales will look to build on the win when they face Estonia in Cardiff on Wednesday.