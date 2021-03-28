        <
          2021-22 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - UEFA, Group Stage
          Georgia Georgia GEO
          1
          FT
          2
          Spain Spain ESP
          • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (43')
          • Levan Shengelia (90'+4')
          • Ferrán Torres (56')
          • Dani Olmo (90'+2')

          Spain scrape win over Georgia with late Olmo strike

          2:06 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Spain striker Dani Olmo snatched a 2-1 win away to Georgia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday with a stoppage-time strike from outside the area to kick-start his side's efforts to qualify for Qatar 2022.

          Georgia thrilled the 15,000 fans in the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena when 20-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired them ahead two minutes before halftime after his side had coasted past a passive visiting defence.

          Spain were on course for their first defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 28 years until Ferran Torres levelled in the 56th, sliding in to send a Jordi Alba cross into the roof of the net after Alvaro Morata had failed to connect with the ball.

          Luis Enrique's side pressed for a winner right until the end and finally found one when Olmo let fly from long range and although goalkeeper Giorgi Loria got a hand to the shot it dropped just under the crossbar and into the net.

          Georgia's Levan Shengelia was then sent off moments before the final whistle blew to signal a first victory for Spain in Group B after they drew 1-1 at home to Greece last Thursday.

          Spain host Kosovo on Wednesday, while Georgia visit Greece.