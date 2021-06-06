Lukas Nmecha is the hero for Germany in a 1-0 win over Portugal for the European Under-21 Championship. (0:48)

Germany beat Portugal to win the Under-21 European Championship on Sunday night.

Lukas Nmecha of Manchester City scored the only goal of the game to help the Germans to a third U21 Euro title in the history of the tournament.

Germany-born Nmecha played only a handful of games at his parent club Manchester City before impressing this season on loan at Anderlecht. The Belgian club is coached by former City great Vincent Kompany.

Germany beat Spain 1-0 in 2017 and England 4-0 in 2009 in their other two U21 title-winning finals appearances.

The senior German team are preparing for the upcoming 2020 European Championship, which was rescheduled from last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joachim Low's side was drawn with France, Hungary and Portugal in Group F at the Euro.

Portugal defends their title in the Euro and will play Germany in Munich on June 19.