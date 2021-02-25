Arsenal scored two second-half goals to beat Benfica on Thursday. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal advanced to the Europa League round of 16, 4-3, on aggregate with a dramatic 3-2 second-leg defeat of Benfica on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice -- including an 87th-minute winner -- to lead the Gunners at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece, which was serving as Arsenal's home venue due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Arsenal opened the scoring after 21 minutes when Aubameyang produced a classy chip over Benfica keeper Helton Leite after receiving a slide-rule pass from Bukayo Saka on the right.

Benfica evened the aggregate scoreline two minutes before half-time through a sensational Diogo Gonçalves free kick after Julian Weigl was fouled at the edge of the Gunners' box.

Benfica added a crucial second away goal just after the the hour mark thanks to a shocking error by Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, who sent his backwards header directly into the path of a galloping Rafa who expertly rounded Bernd Leno and fired into an empty net.

The goal meant Arsenal needed two more to advance in the tie.

Kieran Tierney got one back soon after with a fine strike from the edge of the box after some nifty footwork to create space, and Aubameyang completed the comeback with a fine header from a Saka with three minutes remaining.