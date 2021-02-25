Shola Shoretire made Manchester United history in the Europa League. Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Manchester United progressed to the Europa League round of 16 with a goalless draw against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knew that his side were through barring a capitulation, but named a strong side that included Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial.

Sociedad were given a chance to begin an unlikely comeback when a clumsy challenge from Daniel James saw them awarded a penalty in the 13th minute. But captain Mikel Oyarzabal contrived to send the spot-kick high and wide of the goal.

United then had chances to add to their aggregate lead, Bruno Fernandes striking the crossbar on 24 minutes when he spotted Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro off his line.

James then drew a good save from Remiro with a headed effort following a lofted ball from Fernandes on 36 minutes.

Both sides made three substitutions at half-time, perhaps mindful of United's four-goal advantage from the first leg and domestic interests.

Early in the second half, Marcus Rashford put a free kick narrowly wide for United and Modibo Sagnan headed against the bar for the visitors as both sides looked to break the deadlock.

Substitute Axel Tuanzebe had a firm headed goal ruled out by VAR on 63 minutes after Victor Lindelof had fouled Jon Bautista during the build-up.

With the game heading to its conclusion Shola Shoretire was introduced on 76 minutes, becoming United's youngest-ever player in a European game at 17 years old and 23 days.