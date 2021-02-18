Bukayo Saka's goal gave Arsenal a useful away goal in a 1-1 draw against Benfica in their Europa League round of 32 first leg on Thursday.

Due to travel restrictions due to COVID-19, this match took place in Rome though the Portuguese side were the designated hosts.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have given Arsenal the lead in a first half which finished goalless as he inexplicably shot wide when presented with a golden chance from close range.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the equaliser for Arsenal. Getty

Mikel Arteta's side looked like they could be made to pay for that miss when Benfica took the lead on 55 minutes after Pizzi converted a penalty awarded due to a handball from Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe.

But the visitors were level within two minutes as Saka converted from close range following a great ball from Cedric Soares.

The return leg, in with Arsenal will be the home team, will take place in Athens on March 4.