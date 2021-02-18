        <
          2020-21 UEFA Europa League, Round of 32
          Benfica Benfica BEN
          1
          FT
          1
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Pizzi (55' PEN)
          • Bukayo Saka (57')
          1st Leg
          1st Leg

          Saka earns Arsenal useful draw 'away' to Benfica in Europa League

          4:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Bukayo Saka's goal gave Arsenal a useful away goal in a 1-1 draw against Benfica in their Europa League round of 32 first leg on Thursday.

          Due to travel restrictions due to COVID-19, this match took place in Rome though the Portuguese side were the designated hosts.

          Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have given Arsenal the lead in a first half which finished goalless as he inexplicably shot wide when presented with a golden chance from close range.

          Mikel Arteta's side looked like they could be made to pay for that miss when Benfica took the lead on 55 minutes after Pizzi converted a penalty awarded due to a handball from Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe.

          But the visitors were level within two minutes as Saka converted from close range following a great ball from Cedric Soares.

          The return leg, in with Arsenal will be the home team, will take place in Athens on March 4.