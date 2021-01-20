Real Madrid were stunned in extra time by third-division side Alcoyano, 2-1, in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday.

The loss for Los Blancos marks the first time since 2015-16 the club has been eliminated at this stage. Then, they were forced to forfeit against Cadiz after fielding an ineligible player.

Brazilian defender Eder Militao scored right before the half to give Zinedine Zidane's men a lead. The former Sao Paulo anf Porto man charged onto a Marcelo cross and powered a header past keeper Juan Jose.

But Alcoyano didn't go away and worked an equaliser 10 minutes from time through Jose Solbes, who came off the bench and scored from close range after Ramon Lopez flicked a corner kick into his path at the far post.

Madrid desperately tried to win the game in regular team but were met by a resolute Alcoyano defence.

Full of confidence, Alcoyano held Madrid out in the first period of extra time.

They went a man down in the final 15 minutes when Lopez received a second yellow card for a bad foul. But they completed the improbable upset minutes from the end when Juanan turned in a fired-in cross from the left at the near post.